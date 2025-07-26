General Tarleton, Ferrensby: Yorkshire pub with rooms owned by Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks reopens doors after restoration
The General Tarleton will officially reopen its doors on August 29, 2025, owned by Jeopardy Hospitality.
After months of restoration of the 18th century coaching pub it will welcome guests. Jeopardy Hospitality is owned by restaurateur Tommy Banks and his partners Matthew Lockwood, James Banks and Neil Armstrong.
The pub with rooms is located in the village of Ferrensby and the newly restored building will reopen as an eight-bedroom pub with a private dining space, bar and beer garden.
The executive chef is Aled Williams who was previously head chef at Michelin-starred Northcote, and represented Wales on the Great British Menu in 2010.
The cuisine is British pub classics and honours British produce with snacks and starters ranging from pork crackling with apple butter and a Woodland pork scotch egg with brown sauce, to Old Winchester and leek croquettes served with a chive emulsion.
There will also be a rich smoked haddock chowder with leek and sweetcorn and smoked cod with smoked onion and cockle popcorn.
The specials will be changing to reflect the seasons featuring dishes such as roast king scallop with tomato gazpacho and lardo.
As well as the General Tarleton pub, Tommy Banks Group owns The Black Swan at Oldstead, Roots York, The Abbey Inn at Byland and Made in Oldstead.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.