The new venture Jeopardy Hospitality, will see Tommy join forces with business partner Matthew Lockwood, brother James Banks and businessman, Neil Armstrong with the aim of saving some of Britain’s empty pubs.

The group’s first project under the brand will be the restoration and reopening later this summer of The General Tarleton at Ferrensby near Knaresborough which closed last year.

“Locally the General Tarleton means a lot to so many people and personally I hate seeing pubs that have so much history closing down,” says Mr Banks. “The GT, as it is affectionately known locally, has been empty for some time and Neil who lives close by said we needed to do something about this. We were discussing how terrible it is that pubs are closing but not reopening - especially in more rural areas. And decided if we could get the General Tarleton up and running, why don’t we save other pubs.

Matthew Lockwood, Tommy Banks and James Banks outside The General Tarleton

“We’re not just reopening pubs, but working to restore them with care and respect for what makes them unique. I love going to the pub. It’s about creating spaces where people can come together, enjoy good food, and connect with local heritage. While times are challenging, we believe that growth is important for staying resilient in the UK hospitality scene. With rising costs and changing regulations, expanding helps us make the most of our resources. Together with Matt, James, and Neil, we’re focused on creating something that’s grounded in community.”

Tommy lays the blame for so many pub closures and the wider struggles within hospitality in the hands of the Government and the recent changes to National Insurance which he says affects hospitality disproportionately because of the high numbers of staff employed.

Recognising their importance within British culture, community and history, Jeopardy Hospitality will focus on pubs, with each opening celebrating the history of the site and individual charm, as well as its surrounding area. By reinvigorating the distinct character of each building and bringing Tommy, Matt, James and Neil’s shared passion for great food and warm hospitality to every venue, the team hopes to make a meaningful impact on local regions, drawing employment and business to the community within which it operates.

The General Tarleton sits within an 18th century coaching inn. Once an institution within the region, the pub will undergo a sensitive restoration by the team and open once again as an eight-bedroom pub with a private dining area, large bar and beer garden. They have already replaced the kitchen.

The General Tarleton at Ferrensby near Knaresborough

“It is a bit of a passion project,” admits Tommy. “The General Tarleton is a big undertaking with a lot of history which makes it a big responsibility to do it justice. We want it to be a place where people can take their whole family, have great pub classics, but also something a bit different if they want.” While Tommy won’t be found behind the stove he will have a big hand in the running of the pub, drawing up the menus and choosing the team to run it – he just won’t be behind the bar pulling pints.

Tommy says that Jeopardy Hospitality is an opportunity for him and the team to explore new opportunities, but it is completely separate to the Tommy Banks Group brand which includes Michelin-starred The Black Swan Oldstead and Roots York, as well as The Abbey Inn, Byland and Made in Oldstead.

“The Tommy Banks Group is really special – it is all about farm to table hospitality. The reality is when we open the General Tarleton and other pubs we can’t do it in quite the same way as the farm can’t supply them all but we will be using local farmers and suppliers and ethos will be the same.”

There are no figures or expectations as to how many pubs they plan to save - it is about the actual sites themselves.

Chef Tommy Banks outside his Roots restaurant in Marygate, York.

"I love pubs,” says Tommy. “I love the history and stories behind them. It’s not about saying we are going to do this many sites in this many years it’s more abut finding amazing sites, that are beautiful but have found themselves and their future in jeopardy and where there is a need and desire from the local community to save them.”