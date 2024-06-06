Gin made with flowers from York Minster's garden becomes bestseller after launching nationwide

York Minster Gin - made with herbs and flowers from the Minster’s own garden - is now available to buy nationwide.
Published 6th Jun 2024

The gin - a collaboration with York Gin - was previously only on sale in the Minster gift shop.

It’s now on maker York Gin’s website - and during its first few days it has become a best seller.

York Minster Gin

The spirit features herbs from the Minster's park along with York Minster rose petals and leaves from the Artemisia arborescens tree in the Minster’s Dean’s Park.

The creamy white petals provide a floral nod to the Minster’s Rose Window - originally constructed over five centuries ago.

Natalie Hall, director of York Gin owner York Drinks, said: “We’re so happy that lovers of York Minster across the country can now enjoy a real taste of its garden.

"And it’s fantastic that a proportion of the sale of each bottle goes towards the upkeep of the Minster.”

