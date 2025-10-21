'Girls need to be encouraged to ask questions': Made Smarter roundtable focuses on education

Schools and colleges have a major role to play in encouraging girls and young women to take up careers in manufacturing, a major business event was told.

During the roundtable event, which was hosted by The Yorkshire Post and Made Smarter Yorkshire & Humber, leading female business figures called for action to challenge outdated views on manufacturing.

The event, which was held at The Grand Hotel in York, explored the challenges and opportunities facing women in the manufacturing sector.

A number of speakers highlighted the important role that could be played by apprenticeships and support from local educational institutions.

Jill Andrews (centre) of Andrews Signs & Engravers at the roundtable in York which was chaired by Greg Wright of The Yorkshire Post and held in partnership with Made Smarter Yorkshire & Humber. (Photo by Allan McKenzie)

Jill Andrews, owner of Andrews Signs & Engravers, said her company was looking at hiring an apprentice. However the closest place offering an appropriate course was in Walsall.

Ms Andrews, who supports women in industry through internships with the University of York and school placements, said: "I feel that if you're not seeing women in a senior position in manufacturing companies then girls will not feel inspired to pursue careers in this sector.

"Also manufacturing has got an image that is out of date. The industry has changed a lot. It's not a dirty, grimy industry. If you go and talk to a 10-year-old girl and ask them, 'What do you think a manufacturing factory looks like?'

"I'm sure it's very different from reality today. We need to let people know how clean a manufacturing factory can be."

The roundtable in York attracted leading business figures. (Photo by Allan McKenzie)

Ms Andrews added: "Girls need to be encouraged to ask questions. If you can get four-year-old girls to be encouraged to display critical thinking, they will achieve a lot more as adults.”

Kerry Hope, managing director of Castle Employment, said local colleges and universities must look at business needs.

"One of my team, who will probably go on to succeed me, has taken an apprenticeship degree in chartered management. I want to see more apprenticeship degrees for future female leaders. But there isn't a local provider who will do that.

"We need universities to go out into the community and ask people, 'Where are your skill gaps?

Greg Wright of The Yorkshire Post in conversation with Jill Andrews. (Photo by Allan McKenzie)

"Let's create a cohort of courses that fill that gap and get the message out there that they are available for higher level apprenticeships courses.” Ms Hope said she would love to play a role in creating a collaborative network for women in manufacturing.

Made Smarter was created following an industry-led review of how UK manufacturing industries can prosper through digital tools and innovation. This is the latest in a series of articles about the roundtable, which was chaired by Greg Wright, The Yorkshire Post’s deputy business editor. Mike Pennington, its business relationship manager, stressed that it could provide support on issues including digital road mapping, intensive technology support and apprenticeships. Made Smarter aims to build a digital innovation system that funds and supports UK innovators and manufacturers. It aims to support manufacturers to ensure they make the most from digital tools.