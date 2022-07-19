The new development will see the plot transformed into a collection of semi-detached and detached homes.

A spokesman said: "The site, which was formerly playing fields, will be Gleeson’s fourth development within the city region. Once this project is complete, Gleeson Homes will have provided a total of 561 affordable homes in Bradford.

"Construction work on Shetcliffe Lane will begin in the Autumn of this year, continuing until Summer 2026 and will provide many direct jobs. The development’s show homes will open in summer 2023, with the first new homes released for sale shortly before, and the first residents are expected to move into their new homes in the winter of 2023."

Gleeson has been granted planning permission to build 106 homes off Shetcliffe Lane in Bierley, Bradford.

Bryan Simpson, Divisional Managing Director at Gleeson, said: “At Gleeson, we are determined to ensure that the housing market better serves young first-time buyers and families on low to average incomes, so we are delighted to be bringing 106 affordable new homes to Bradford, our fifth development within the city region.