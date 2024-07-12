Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project marks the third collaboration between Design Tonic and the recruitment firms at their Leeds city centre headquarters on East Parade. The redesign was completed in partnership with interior design firm The Nanu Group.

The refurbishment came after the recruitment firm's significant growth, including the integration of partner companies G&E Partners and Harris and Co into the Leeds office. This expansion increased the staff count from 140 to over 200 employees.

Design Tonic founders Amanda Cook and Joe Darcy

Goodall Brazier now occupies a total of 14,000 sq ft across two floors. In this latest renovation, Design Tonic transformed 7,000 sq ft of ground floor space to accommodate its recent growth and create an improved working environment.

The redesign is reminiscent of a high-end hotel, featuring marble walls and bespoke joinery. It includes workspaces with phone booths for private calls and video meetings, which aims to foster both collaboration and privacy.

A luxury business lounge completes the look.

Richard Goodall, chief executive of Goodall Brazier, said: “Design Tonic truly understands our vision for creating an exceptional workspace for our employees. Their team consistently delivers high-quality designs with meticulous attention to detail, perfectly aligning with our goals.

“As our business expands, providing the best possible environment for our people is crucial. Thanks to Design Tonic's expertise, we've achieved just that. I'm thrilled with the results, and more importantly, so is our team.”

He added: “An inspiring work environment is fundamental to our success. It not only allows us to attract and retain top talent, including passionate graduates for our industry-leading management programme, but it also demonstrates our unwavering commitment to investing in our workforce and the future of our company.

"This new space is a clear testament to that dedication.”

Established in 2018, Leeds-based Design Tonic specialises in creative interior design and project management for the hospitality, office, retail, and leisure sectors.

Previous projects have included new changing facilities for Yorkshire County Cricket Club's first team, adding branded lockers, a family room and ice bath last year.

Last year it also created a dog-friendly office space and studio for specialist pet company Pawsome Paws Boutique.

Founder and director Amanda Cook, inset, said: “We were thrilled to be appointed by Goodall Brazier & G&E Group again to work on its latest refurbishment project.”