Golden Moment for The Insurance Emporium’s community volunteering efforts

The Insurance Emporium, a York-based personal lines insurer, has been awarded a Golden Moments Award by York Cares for its outstanding contribution to the charity’s Environment and Sustainability programme during its Volunteering Week.

Insurance Emporium volunteered across four green spaces in York - Rawcliffe Country Park, Victoria Park, Acomb Green Memorial Garden, and Viking Road Park - dedicating a total of 942.5 hours to improving community environments.

Francis Martin, CEO at The Insurance Emporium commented: “I am beyond proud that our Volunteering Week has been recognised by York Cares, and especially in our very first year working with them. It was a fantastic opportunity for our team to come together and make a real difference in the city many of us call home. This is just the beginning, and we’re excited to grow our partnership with York Cares in the years to come.”

The Insurance Emporium offers all its team members a paid volunteering day each year. For staff living close to the business’s head office in York, it has partnered with York Cares, an independent employee-volunteering charity, which brings businesses, employees and communities together to make York a better place. While team members that live outside of the business’s hybrid working area are supported to give back through local charities in their own areas.