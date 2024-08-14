Government backing for employee health tax incentives can provide major economic boost: Beckie Hart
Employers look forward to welcoming this cohort of talent into their ranks, excited for new skills, creativity and insights.
We know that many companies across the UK are looking for more people to truly power their growth ambitions.
According to the latest labour market statistics economic inactivity remains stubbornly high, particularly regarding the 2.8 million long-term sick.
We all know that ill health affects lives and stunts growth so there is an indisputable case for business and Government to work together to improve the health of people in work.
The impact on our economic prospects is stark: according to a CBI/ Pertemps report, 38 per cent of firms have turned down growth opportunities because of labour shortages.
A healthy economy needs a healthy workforce and businesses want to play a more proactive role in the health of their employees, but the current tax system discourages it.
Politicians have the power to change the economic picture, through action on employee health tax incentives.
So, the CBI is calling on the Government to make Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs) fully tax-free benefits – to make it easier for firms to support their people.
CBI analysis shows that this measure alone could boost productivity and generate £10 for the economy, for every £1 spent on the policy by the Exchequer.
On top of that, relaxing rules on tax relief for employer-funded medical treatment recommended by occupational health specialists will incentivise businesses to help their staff intervene on chronic health conditions earlier.
It could produce £5 for the economy, for every £1 spent on the policy by the Exchequer.
These measures can make a real difference. Taken together, the measures for EAPs and occupational health referrals alone could boost the economy by £2.65 billion over the next four years.
Firms are keen to provide their people with a great experience at work – leading to great results for the economy.
Providing support on health will help make entering the workforce more attractive, including for those who are just making their first steps in the professional world, like the students in our region receiving their results this week.
Employers know how important it is to make sure they can help their staff be well and stay well.
If we provide for the health of our people, and make sure we offer the best possible experience to those starting out in their careers, we have a better chance of bringing about sustainable growth.
This will require close collaboration between business and government on matters like health tax – enabling us to deliver the high-productivity, high-skills workforce that will take us to greater economic prosperity.
An ambition that – if realised – will benefit UK plc.
