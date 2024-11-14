Grade II-listed former school could fetch £450,000 after being put up for sale
The Hough Lane Centre in Bramley is being auctioned to help Leeds City Council plug a multi-million pound budget gap.
The building was deemed surplus to requirements by the authority after previously being used as offices.
Pugh Auctions is advertising the property with a guide price of £450,000-plus.
The company said on its website: “The property is located in a predominantly residential area of Leeds and features car parking and good road access.
“We believe the property may represent an opportunity for redevelopment or change-of-use, subject to any necessary consents.”
The council previously said it would be too expensive to keep maintaining the building. Disposing off it would save cash and create jobs if it was turned into housing.
A council report said: “Hough Lane Centre is Grade II-listed and so will be costly to keep in a state of good repair.
“It is also a very large site which requires a lot of energy consumption to keep in occupation.”
Pugh Auctions said the building was close to schools, Bramley Park and Bramley library.
