Grocery price inflation rises again as household supermarket trips hit four-year high
Supermarket prices were 2.3 per cent higher than a year ago last month, up slightly on September’s two per cent increase but still within “typical levels”, according to analysts Kantar.
Ocado topped the growth table, boosting its sales by 9.5 per cent over the 12 weeks, while Lidl’s sales were up by 7.4 per cent to make it the fastest growing retailer with a bricks and mortar presence for the 15th period in a row.
Tesco outperformed the wider market with sales rising by 4.6 per cent taking it to 27.9 per cent of the market, up 0.6 percentage points on last year, while spending at Sainsbury’s climbed 4.4 per cent, making its overall share 15.5 per cent.
Asda’s sales are down 5.5 per cent on a year ago, holding 12.5 per cent of the market, while Morrison’s sales grew by 2.4 per cent.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.