Grosvenor Casino in Huddersfield to create jobs after £350,000 makeover

Construction is underway to refurbish the casino located at Folly Hall Mills and the venue is also launching a new food and drinks menu with live entertainment expected to return from November in time for party season.

The venue which first opened in 2002 will relaunch with an event open to all on Friday 22nd October.

Garry Oldfield, General Manager of Grosvenor Casino Huddersfield said: “Local venues have been through a tough time in Huddersfield and we’re looking forward to bringing back great nights out, as well as helping to create lots of job opportunities for local people.

Casino in Huddersfield to receive revamp.

“This is a significant investment in the town’s hospitality sector and shows our commitment to creating a modern venue for friends and family to enjoy the thrill and excitement of visiting the casino again.