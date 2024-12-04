GSAL recognised as a leading inclusive employer for 2024

The Grammar School at Leeds (GSAL) is proud to announce its ranking at number 20 in the top 100 most inclusive UK workplaces for 2024, as published by the National Centre for Diversity.

This marks another milestone for GSAL, which has retained its place in the prestigious top 100 list and continues to lead the way as the school of the year for the second consecutive year.

GSAL was the first independent school to achieve a top 50 placement in this index, reflecting its commitment to embedding the FREDIE principles - Fairness, Respect, Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Engagement - throughout the school community.

Solat Chaudhry, chief executive of the National Centre for Diversity, commented: “I send my warmest congratulations to The Grammar School at Leeds on successfully reaching number 20 in the top 100 most inclusive UK employers index 2024.

"The inspiring organisations that make the top 100, demonstrate excellent levels of employee retention and recruitment and clearly demonstrate how they value and respect the people that work for them. What better than to be recognised by peers and those travelling in the same direction towards the common goal of fairness in the workplace. It is hugely motivational.”

Rachel Cooper, head of HR at GSAL, said: “We are incredibly proud to be recognised once again for our commitment to FREDIE values. Our ranking and being named school of the year for the second year running reflect the dedication of our entire team to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for all.”

Reflecting on this achievement, Sue Woodroofe, Principal at GSAL, added: “This recognition is a testament to the entire GSAL community, whose unwavering commitment to fairness and respect enables us to nurture a truly inclusive culture. We always aim to try and lead by example and demonstrate the impact of these values in education and beyond.”