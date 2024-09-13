Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an announcement to the London Stock Exchange, Harmony Energy Income Trust said that the 33 megawatt site had been successfully energised and was expected to be “fully operational in the coming weeks”.

The firm’s 49.9 megawatt Hawthorn Pit site in County Durham is also expected to be operational shortly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two sites mark the seventh and eighth projects to be energised by the firm and take its total operational capacity to 100 per cent of its portfolio.

One of 78 Tesla Megapacks is lowered into place at Harmony Energy's Cottingham site. Image: Harmony Energy

Norman Crighton, chair of Harmony Energy Income Trust plc, said: "We are pleased to announce the energisation of the Hawthorn Pit and Wormald Green projects, an important milestone for the company, and one that takes Harmony Energy Income trust's total operational capacity to 395.4 megawatts.

“To have completed construction on eight battery energy storage site projects since initial public investment in November 2021 is a remarkable achievement. Battery storage continues to play a crucial role in the UK's transition to net zero and our portfolio is a key contributor to this."

Battery energy storage systems are designed to allow energy from renewable sources, such as wind or solar, to be stored and saved for when power is in demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harmony Energy also runs one of the biggest battery energy storage systems in Europe, in Cottingham, East Yorkshire. The site began planning in 2016, and cost a total of £75m. With a total capacity of 98 megawatts, Harmony Energy estimates that the site could power a city the size of Manchester for up to two hours.