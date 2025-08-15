Harrison Family Vets to open first Sheffield site - offering 'first-class pet pods' as part of service

A Yorkshire family-owned veterinary group is opening its first practice in Sheffield in a new site neighbouring a village supermarket.

Harrison Family Vets is to open in Mosborough on Monday, as part of an £400,000 investment that has created six new jobs.

The new practice is in the same building as a Central Co-op which opened on the High Street in Mosborough last month.

Harrison Family Vets, which is headquartered in Harrogate, launched in 2021 and already has eight practices in Reading, Dudley, Manchester, Middlesbrough, Doncaster, Wigan, Leeds and Stoke.

Tim Harrison, managing director at Harrison Family Vets, said: “This is our second South Yorkshire practice after we opened in Armthorpe near Doncaster almost two years ago and we’re keen to replicate the success we’ve enjoyed there in Mosborough.

“We’ve recruited a skilled and experienced team and we’re creating an environment where everyone’s individual strengths and personality traits contribute to what we do, in a family orientated setting.

"As an extension to this, the Mosborough team will now complete the coveted Fear Free Professional Accreditation, to significantly reduce fear, stress and anxiety for both pets and their owners, making every pet’s visit to Harrison Family Vets as positive as possible.”

The Sheffield team is headed up by clinic director and experienced veterinary surgeon, Alvaro Lopez who will work alongside Gerard Coyle, who has spent the last nine months working as a veterinary surgeon at Harrison Family Vets’ Leeds practice. Registered veterinary nurses, Jade Barratt and Rebecca Smith, and care co-ordinators, Laura Pemberton and Helen Thomas, complete the team.

Alvaro said: “Joining Harrison Family Vets and launching this new practice, which is unlike anything else in Sheffield, is hugely exciting for our entire team. We’ve already been inundated with pet owners registering, due to us being one of only a few independent practices in the local area and our Total Wellness Plan, which is one of the most affordable and comprehensive pet health plans on the market with unlimited free veterinary consultations amongst many other generous benefits.

“We’re now looking forward to welcoming Sheffield’s pets and their owners into our new practice and giving them the VIP treatment that Harrison Family Vets’ success and reputation is built on, providing high quality, high value care at an affordable price.”

A spokesperson said the new practice includes an innovative waiting area with bespoke “pet pods” which are “reminiscent of a first-class aeroplane cabin”.