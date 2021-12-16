Harrison Spinks invests in new storage to free up space in Leeds factory

The 34,750 sq ft building, at Millshaw Park in Leeds, will act as a distribution centre and raw material storage, allowing the firm to use its existing factory, pictured, purely for manufacturing rather than storage.

Darren Marcangelo, at Harrison Spinks, said: “The location is perfect for our current manufacturing in Leeds and will help us achieve our growth potential over the coming years.”

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm joins Edmundson Electrical, MPCC and Alliance Healthcare at the site.

Harrison Spinks has invested in a new warehouse to free up manufacturing capacity in its factory. Picture: Tony Johnson.