Harrison Spinks invests in new storage to free up space in Leeds factory

The 34,750 sq ft building, at Millshaw Park in Leeds, will act as a distribution centre and raw material storage, allowing the firm to use its existing factory, pictured, purely for manufacturing rather than storage.
Darren Marcangelo, at Harrison Spinks, said: “The location is perfect for our current manufacturing in Leeds and will help us achieve our growth potential over the coming years.”
The firm joins Edmundson Electrical, MPCC and Alliance Healthcare at the site.
Avison Young, Knight Frank and Carter Towler were agents in Harrison Spinks’ move.