Harrogate business groups come together for summer social

Over 75 Harrogate businesses and charities were represented at a summer social organised by two of the town’s biggest business groups on Monday evening. The event, held on the top floor and terrace of The Mayfair on Parliament Street, was hailed a great success by event organisers, Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce (HDCC) and Harrogate BID.

The exclusive event, designed to provide a relaxed and informal networking opportunity for members of each group, was praised by attendees for facilitating new connections and strengthening existing business relationships. Guests enjoyed a free welcome drink on arrival and a selection of canapés provided by The Mayfair.

Members of the new Harrogate Town Council were also invited to meet businesses within the town and found the event highly beneficial. Iona Taylor, the Town Clerk, and Chris Aldred, the Town Mayor, were in attendance alongside other newly elected council members.

A HDCC member commented, "When it comes to building new business connections, there's no substitute for having relaxed conversations in an informal setting." They added that the social was "a real highlight in the Harrogate business calendar!"

(L-R) Iona Taylor, Town Clerk; Cllr Paul Haslam; Chris Aldred, Harrogate Town Council Mayor; Phill Holdsworth, HDCC President; Martin Mann, HDCC Chief Executive

HDCC President Phill Holdsworth expressed his delight at the event. "We know businesses with strong networks grow together. Facilitating these connections and new collaborations is at the very heart of the Chamber's mission.” he said. "We were pleased to continue our strong collaboration with Harrogate BID - this week's event being the fourth annual joint summer social between our respective business groups. I would like to thank everyone who attended, and all of the staff at The Mayfair for their excellent hospitality."

The organisers of the event encourage all attendees to continue the conversations they started at the event, with a view to further strengthening the town’s business community.