Harrogate sisters named Best Women's Style in Yorkshire

Luce and Bear, the independent Harrogate-based fashion brand founded by sisters Clare and Lucy Bulmer, has been named Best Women’s Style in Yorkshire in the prestigious 2025 Muddy Stilettos Awards.

Now in their 11th year, the Muddy Stilettos Awards celebrate the very best independent businesses across the UK, championing creativity, community spirit, and innovation.

This year’s awards reached over 11 million people nationally, with more than 500,000 nominations and votes cast across 21 lifestyle categories in 35 counties, making it one of the largest and most respected awards platforms for small businesses in the UK.

The accolade recognises Luce and Bear’s bold, empowering approach to fashion and storytelling. Blending comfort, quirk, and meaning, the brand has built a loyal following for its unisex clothing, playful designs, and signature Healing Hoodie, which features the symbolic SOS (Story of Sisters) print - a powerful emblem of resilience inspired by co-founder Lucy’s ongoing battle with late-stage Lyme Disease.

Clare and Lucy wearing their signature Healing Hoodies

“We’re honoured to be recognised among so many brilliant businesses doing great things across Yorkshire,” said co-founder Clare Bulmer. “Luce and Bear was born out of a desire to lift people up through humour, honesty, and wearable comfort. This award is huge for our small business and we couldn’t be more grateful for all the local support. We're absolutely thrilled!”

As a regional winner, Luce and Bear is now through to the National Finals, where just five finalists per category will be selected by a panel of expert editors. The overall national winners will be announced on 25 June 2025.

The sisters will also attend the Yorkshire Winners’ Drinks Celebration on Thursday, June 12 at Rudding Park in Harrogate, where they will be presented with their award and meet fellow winners from across the region.

