Has Asda lost the plot? Its own chairman and hundreds of TikTok viewers think so: Chris Burn

It remains a textbook example of why business leaders should choose their words carefully.

That is perhaps why I was so struck by the unvarnished comments provided by Asda chairman Lord Stuart Rose in an interview published by the Press Association on Friday.

On the back of a difficult week for the Leeds-headquartered business, which saw 475 head office job cuts announced and a near five per cent fall in sales reported, Lord Rose said the chain has “slightly lost the plot” in terms of giving customers what they want.

Asda chairman Lord Stuart Rose has suggested the firm has 'slightly lost the plot'. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

He added: “If you go and look at our stores, they’re not as nice as I’d like them to be in terms of the experience and the visuals.

“They’re not as good as they should be in terms of the service we give our customers on availability, and we’ve probably lost a bit of sharpness on price.”

I did a brief TikTok video about his remarks, which revealed they have clearly struck a chord. At the time of writing, the video has been watched more than 260,000 times and attracted over 1,700 comments – the vast, vast majority of which are highly critical about issues such as the cleanliness of stores, higher prices compared to rivals, a lack of manned tills and frequently empty shelves. Most damningly, many said they have simply stopped shopping there.

Of course, responses to a single social media post are hardly scientific research but the anecdotes on there combined with recent trading results do paint an alarming picture.

One of those replying to the video described Lord Rose’s remarks as his own “Ratner moment”. While I wouldn’t go that far, it is fair to say that his description of the company losing the plot risks sticking in the public mind unless they can turn around their fortunes in the near future.

There is some important context to his remarks.

Former M&S boss Lord Rose took charge of the running of the supermarket chain alongside ex-eBay senior vice president Rob Hattrell in September on a temporary basis as co-owner Mohsin Issa ended his executive duties.

Just weeks earlier, Lord Rose had made a public call for Mr Issa – who bought Asda from Walmart in 2020 alongside his brother Zuber in a £6.8bn deal backed by private equity firm TDR Capital – to step away from running the supermarket after declaring himself as “embarrassed” by the chain’s results.

So unlike Gerald Ratner, his comments could be viewed as criticising previous decisions rather than current company strategy while there is also an argument that honesty is the best policy when it comes to tackling problems. After all, you can’t make effective improvements without admitting they are needed in the first place.

However, even by Lord Rose’s account these issues “won’t be fixed in short order”.

It was only a couple of years ago that Aldi overtook Morrisons as the fourth-biggest supermarket in the country.

Bosses at Asda, currently the third largest, will be looking over their shoulders should current trends continue.