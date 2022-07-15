Heavenly Desserts restaurant with "Instagrammable” environment opens in Batley, creating 20 jobs

The new site - which is located on the top floor of the recently refurbished Batley Plaza- is one of the company’s 40 restaurants across the UK.

A spokesman said: "Once open, the luxury dessert parlour will employ a team of 20 staff and will seat 65 people.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The interior has been outfitted in the brand’s signature style to create a relaxing and “Instagrammable” environment, featuring luxury royal blue seating with gold trim, along with a flower-laden feature wall and an outdoor balcony seating area.

A Heavenly Desserts restaurant with an "Instagrammable” environment is opening in Batley, creating 20 jobs

Yousif Aslam, director at Heavenly Desserts, said: “We are delighted to open our doors to Batley customers this week and to be able to show off our new restaurant. Batley is a bustling market town, with a thriving community, and we’re looking forward to making our mark and bringing something new to the area.