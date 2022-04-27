Henderson's Relish building: Planning permission granted to turn former Sheffield factory into a public space

Earlier this year, the University of Sheffield, which owns the vacant building on Leavygreave Road, submitted a planning application to Sheffield City Council to turn it into a café, restaurant, or social/leisure space

Phase one of the development, designed by Rance Booth Smith Architects, will retain three of the original facades.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phase two, which would be subject to a future planning application and designs, would see expansion to the rear of the building.

The former Henderson's Relish factory on Leavygreave Road, now owned by the University of Sheffield. Picture: Scott Merrylees

A planning statement submitted with the application said: “Although owned by The University of Sheffield, the building is intended to be for public use, not just for students, creating a diverse space for visitors and offering job creation opportunities.”

Henderson’s Relish moved its operations to a modern factory off Sheffield Parkway in 2013.

Planning permission has now been granted by the council, subject to conditions, under delegated powers.

A planning officer’s report accompanying the decision said the development will “complement the existing uses in the area and complies with relevant policies”.

It added: “Although the proposals demonstrate a high level of intervention in the building, externally its historic character will be largely preserved.

“Overall, it is considered that the proposal is acceptable in relation to design and heritage implications.”

The former Henderson’s Relish factory was built in the late 19th century/early 20th century. It sits near a number of university buildings, including the Information Commons Library and the Army Reserve Centre, which operates within the grade two-listed Somme Barracks.

The building is not listed but it is considered to be a non-designed heritage asset due to the importance of the Henderson’s brand to Sheffield.