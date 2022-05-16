Here are the five star rated antiques shops in North Yorkshire, according to for-sale.co.uk

Some of the best antique shops in Britain can be found in North Yorkshire, according to a new study Picture:PA

The study, conducted by selling site for-sale.co.uk, analysed five-star-rated antique shopping venues in the UK and calculated the number of shops in each area along with total TripAdvisor ratings to award each region a “Capital Score”

North Yorkshire is in sixth place, receiving a “Capital Score” of 7.1. It boasts nine five-star antique shops in the district, offering a shop every 962 square kilometres. The area recorded 94 reviews, with more than half (61) coming from “Yorkshire Antiques.com” in York. Shoppers described it as an "Interesting place with a variety of vintage and antique curiosities, including records";.

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson for For-sale.co.uk said: “It is pleasant to see the areas that offer fantastic shopping experiences for antique lovers in the UK and tourists who visit the country to explore its shopping avenues. Antiques are still an excellent option for unique gifts for special occasions and an ideal way to source unusual items that become a talking point when entertaining visitors.”

Greater London received a score of 14.4, making it the nation’s five-star antique shopping capital. It has the second-highest number of top-rated antique shops, with 13, which equates to a shop ever 121 square kilometres. Its highly rated shops have received 70 reviews, including 29 for Farringdon’s Jewellery, where shoppers said they had a “brilliant ring buying experience” and encountered “unexpected splendour”.

Cheshire came second with a score of 13.1

Here is a list of the five star rated antique shops in North Yorkshire, according to for-sale.co.uk.

1. Cellar Antiques - Hawes

2. Ann Clarke Antiques & Collectables - Middleham

3. Chris Holmes Antiques & Art - Knaresborough

4. Yorkshire Antiques.com - York

5. Rex's Emporium - Scarborough

6. Aladdin's Cave Collectables Shop - Pickering

7. Foxy Antiques And Interiors - Harrogate

8. Barn Antiques - Whitby

9. The French House - Huntington