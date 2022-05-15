Here's how you can meet and run with Olympic gold medal winner Sally Gunnell in York to mark 30th anniversary of Up and Running

Gold medallist, Sally Gunnell is set to visit York’s new Up & Running store where people will have the opportunity to meet and run with the sporting legend.

By Lizzie Murphy
Sunday, 15th May 2022, 11:45 am

The visit on Saturday, May 21 is part of Up & Running’s celebrations to mark its 30th anniversary.

The specialist independent running shop first opened its doors in Harrogate in 1992, the same year that Ms Gunnell stormed to victory in 400m hurdles in Barcelona to win Olympic gold.

Sign up to our Business newsletter

Since then, Up & Running has grown across the UK, opening a further 28 stores, including a four more stores across Yorkshire in Leeds city centre, Headingley in Leeds, Sheffield and York.

Gillian MacFarlane, pictured, founder of Up and Running, is marking its 30th anniversary with a visit to its York store from Sally Gunnell.

The running shop, which also offers free gait analysis and expert advice, recently relocated its York store to new premises at 9 Colliergate.

Ms Gunnell will be holding a free Q&A session from 5pm before leading a short, guided run around the historic city at 6.30pm.

Gillian MacFarlane, founder of Up & Running, said: “We’re delighted that Sally is able to visit the new store, she’s such an inspiration and we’re inviting fellow runners to don their trainers for a chance to come and run with such a sporting legend.”

She added: “Up and Running was born out of a passion for running and it’s a privilege to have connected with so many other likeminded people over the years.”

To register for the free event, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/evening-with-olympic-gold-medalist-sally-gunnell-tickets-332755258937 Read more: 'Running saved my life' says North Yorkshire mum of five

RunningYorkYorkshire