High Oaks Grange, the collection of luxury cottages, woodland lodges and glamping pods in the North York Moors National Park, has reached the top spot on TripAdvisor for Specialty Lodgings.

On top of achieving a top rated score on TripAdvisor, the business based in Pickering is also celebrating its fourth birthday.

Since it first opened in 2019, High Oaks has quickly become a popular destination for holiday goers in Yorkshire. Each of its accommodations is set within 60 acres of tranquil North Yorkshire countryside, allowing guests to unwind and relax in a picturesque setting.

The Grange has six ensuite bedrooms, sleeping 12 people, which makes it an ideal choice for a larger group. It has been awarded number one TripAdvisor for Specialty Lodgings and includes private hot tubs for guests to enjoy.

Nick Palmer from High Oaks Grange said: “We are thrilled to celebrate our fourth birthday and to be recognised as the number one Specialty Lodging in Pickering.