Historic Grade II-listed Granary Building on Canal Wharf, Leeds set for new lease of life

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pitalia Real Estate has announced the appointment of Contract Services R&R Limited as principal contractor for its refurbishment of the Granary Building on Canal Wharf, Leeds.

Built in 1776 as a warehouse for the Leeds & Liverpool Canal Company, the plot was converted into office space in the mid 1990s.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following its purchase of the building in November, Pitalia Real Estate has announced the appointment of Contract Services R&R Limited as principal contractor for the Granary Building on Canal Wharf, Leeds.

The plans include a new entrance canopy and an internal refurbishment of the existing office accommodation to facilitate open plan working Planning permission for the refurbishment of the Grade II-listed building was granted by Leeds City Council in June.

Pitalia announced its purchase of the building as well as the adjoining 5,000 sq ft Boathouse Pub in November 2021, marking its entry into the Leeds market.

Work on the site is set to begin in August, with an expected completion date of February 2023.

Greg Ball from Pitalia Real Estate said: “The strong location and character of the building with its heritage features already makes for a unique workspace offer for Leeds.

“We’re looking forward to working alongside Contract Services to deliver a stunning workspace environment which combines the existing character with modern, high-quality design and finishes.”

The project team includes Harlex as development manager, Cumming Group as project manager, Urban Box Architects, Space Invaders, Richard Boothroyd Associates and Ernest Griffiths.