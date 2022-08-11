New 138-home development in picturesque North Yorkshire village is sold out

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All 138 of the properties being built at Bellway’s Roseberry Manor development, located off Ormesby Bank, have been sold.

The homebuilder has delivered a range of three, four and five-bedroom detached houses for sale at the site, as well as contributing more than £1.6 million towards the provision of affordable housing elsewhere in the area for local people.

Construction work at Roseberry Manor has progressed steadily since it began in 2016 and it is due to be completed this autumn.

Oliver Wray, Sales Manager for Bellway Durham, said: “This has been a very important project for Nunthorpe as it has contributed a considerable number of new homes to meet the demand for more housing in the area.

“We have provided a range of sizeable houses at Roseberry Manor to suit the needs of couples looking for more space or families with young children or teenagers.

“We are also making significant investment in local infrastructure, with more than £720,000 being contributed towards the expansion of primary and secondary school capacity in the area, as well as £207,000 towards the improvement of the Stainton Way Westward Extension in Middlesbrough, through our planning obligations.”

The final residents will be moving into their new homes at Roseberry Manor in the coming weeks.