Historic inn which stands close to famous Yorkshire castle gains new owner

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, today revealed that the Fairfax Arms in North Yorkshire has been sold.

A spokesman said: "This inn is situated in the village of Gilling East, among the Howardian Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The village sits five miles from Helmsley and boasts attractions such as Gilling Castle, a golf course and The Ryedale Miniature Railway."

Gilling Castle, which has been a landmark for more than 700 years, was previously a country seat of the Viscounts Fairfax.

The spokesman added: "The inn comprises 12 contemporary letting bedrooms, along with a bar, snug and an Orangery restaurant which leads out to a landscaped beer garden overlooking a small stream.

"The previous owners, the brothers, Robert and Edward Fawcett had owned the pub for well over 20 years and have invested heavily in its refurbishment, including the extension and development of the building to provide the atrium restaurant in 2017.

"They have overseen the operation of the inn whilst also running their own separate businesses and felt the time was right to sell to pursue other ventures. This created an excellent opportunity for the new owner, a local buyer from South Yorkshire named Derek Gennard who is an engineer by trade."

Mr Gennard said: “I very much like this part of North Yorkshire and was very familiar with the Fairfax through personal connections to the Fawcett family. I already own a similar sized pub and so when Christie & Co called to alert me to the fact that it was on the market, it seemed an ideal opportunity for me.”

“It will be business as usual for the foreseeable future. It’s a great place and was handed over to me in such good condition, so there is no real need to change anything. It will be operated by my daughter and son in law, retaining its reputation as a top quality, family-owned country pub.”

The previous owner, Rob Fawcett commented: “We have owned and operated the Fairfax Arms for 20 odd years but felt that the time was right to sell. We are delighted with the buyer, Derek Gennard and his family, as we think they are the perfect fit for the pub and that is very important to us, especially as he intends to continue to operate the business to the same high standards we have. We wish them all the best for the future.”

Christie & Co Hospitality Director Mark Worley added: “The Fairfax Arms ticked so many boxes for a wide range of buyers. The location is excellent, rural but able to capture tourist trades from York and Helmsley and the North York Moors.