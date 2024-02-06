Historic stigma around apprenticeships has finally shifted: Claire Williams

This National Apprenticeship Week we want to celebrate this, but also encourage more businesses across the region to take note, and take advantage of this trend.

Apprenticeships have come of age for two reasons. The main reason is how the apprenticeship market has completely evolved from what it once was. Traditionally known for industries like construction and vocational roles, there are thousands of types of apprenticeships in all sectors, across various job roles and at all levels.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This opens them up to a whole new range of potential applicants and employers. Roles are now spread across industries including early years and education, accountancy, and creative sectors.

The second reason is the increased number of questions being raised about university education.

This includes whether it offers value for money because of the cost and associated debt and challenges about the overall experience since the pandemic. As a result, a report found that 40 per cent of all UCAS undergraduate applications are now interested in an apprenticeship role.

This is a trend that is being clearly demonstrated nationally. Intermediate level apprenticeship (Level 2) starts declined in 2022/23, whereas higher level apprenticeships (Level 4 and above), which are equivalent to the first year of an undergraduate degree, increased and last year accounted for around a third of all apprenticeships starts (34 per cent). This is because more young people are choosing apprenticeships as a genuine alternative to university.

This attitude is being reflected in the views of parents and teachers. Any historic stigma around apprenticeships has shifted, with a study by Multiverse last year finding that people are now four times more likely to think apprenticeships offer young people better job prospects than university.

Where traditionally parents might have seen university education as the only route into a career, we are experiencing more of them encouraging their family members to consider alternative pathways.

Employers across all industries are also seeing the benefits of apprenticeships to meet business needs and fill skills gaps, whether this is upon completion of school or college, as professional development or as a career change.

The challenge we now face is that supply of apprenticeships is still relatively low compared to demand, so businesses across the region need to understand this change in direction, and take action, to attract the best talent they possibly can. This includes having apprenticeships at all levels.

There really are no limitations on what type of business can introduce, and take advantage, of having apprentices.

Here at Calderdale College, we’ve worked with many local employers, varying in size, including Covea Insurance, The Piece Hall, and hundreds of SMEs to help them to introduce apprenticeships into their business.

We help to identify where the business might benefit from an apprenticeship and at what level, whether that’s to plug skills gaps or develop talent for the future, and support every step of the way, from recruitment to full delivery of training.

We are urging businesses across the region not to leave this opportunity too late and ensure they’re equipped to attract the best talent, which will not only aid business growth but support economic growth across our region.