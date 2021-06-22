Home repairs firm HomeServe set to create 20 jobs in Leeds

HomeServe is recruiting.

HomeServe - which provides nationwide emergency cover for a range of home repairs services including plumbing and heating - is aiming to add another 20 customer services advisors to its Boiler Installations team based out of its Leeds offices.

The new Customer Service Advisor roles may initially be based remotely in line with the government’s coronavirus guidance and will play a key role in helping the company keep its Customers’ lives moving,

“After what has been an incredibly challenging year, we’re delighted to be growing our base in Leeds and to be able to offer employment opportunities to people across the region,” said Kasia Klunduk, Head of Recruitment at HomeServe.