How a former Yorkshire hospital was transformed into a sought-after development with 24 apartments and 36 houses

Westwood Park is a former Victorian hospital which overlooks Westwood Pastures on the edge of Beverley.

The property started life in 1861 as a workhouse before becoming a hospital. It was replaced by a new community hospital in 2011 and the buildings and grounds were transformed into apartments and new houses.

A spokesman said: “RPMS (Block Management) have developed a reputation for managing and maintaining historic and unusual buildings and conversions, including St Mary’s Manor, in Beverley which is part of the firm’s growing portfolio.”

The expanding Beverley property firm RPMS has been selected to manage the town’s historic Westwood Park development.

The team has now taken over the management of the service charge budget at Westwood Park; organising maintenance and repairs and ensuring the building and communal grounds are looked after throughout the year.

The development houses 24 apartments in the restored original buildings as well as 36 new houses. The building’s original entrance archway is listed as well as several other features.

Director Phil Whiting said: “We are delighted to have been selected to look after and represent the beautiful Westwood Park development in Beverley. Both the grounds and the buildings are really impressive, and we look forward to playing our part in ensuring they are well maintained and looked after throughout the year.