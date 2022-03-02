Vertual’s training system, VERT, supplies virtual reality simulation products to train radiographers and physicists in universities and teaching hospitals in more than 30 countries across the world.

The firm has relocated from The Maltings in Hull city centre to a 2,000 sq ft office at Wykeland’s @TheDock tech campus in the city’s Fruit Market.

The Vertual team has more than doubled over recent years and further recruitment is planned following a phased move to the new offices, where staff will operate through a combination of fully remote, hybrid and office-based working.

Wykeland Group's John Gouldthorp,left, with Vertual executives Professor Andy Beavis, Debra Leeves, Fiona Law, and James Ward.

Fiona Law, business manager at Vertual, said: “The minute we walked into our new office space we knew it was perfect for us and we wanted to be part of the tech community here.

“We’d already looked at lots of locations, but this office is great and ideal for us, close to the city centre, with excellent transport links and with all the restaurants and shops in Humber Street on the doorstep too.

“We’re expanding our product range and we have lots of great projects in the pipeline. We’re increasing our head count and recruiting for new talent across the business, including more software engineers.

“It’s an exciting time for Vertual. We’re looking forward to settling into our new home and being part of this community.”

Vertual was launched in Hull in 2007 by three founders as a spin-off company from a joint research project involving the University of Hull and Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

The company’s products include virtual reality tools to train students, inform patients and develop the skills of radiographers and physicists, as well as simulating the functions of treatment machines.

Debra Leeves, chief executive at Vertual, added: “The past few years have seen rapid growth at Vertual. We have doubled the number of employees, developed and expanded our range of VR training products and expanded internationally.

“Last year was Vertual’s most successful and profitable year since the company started. Despite Covid-19 and navigating our way through new Brexit rules and paperwork, we changed our business model, which led us to think about how we would want to use our office space in the future.

“When we started looking for new office space we knew we wanted it to be modern, light, hi-tech and among other growing and successful companies in the city. But, most of all, we wanted it to be a place where our team and future employees would want to work.”

Vertual’s new home has enabled the company to accommodate dedicated desks for office-based staff as well as hot desks used by team members who split their time between the office and remote working.