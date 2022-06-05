How a team from BHP raised £20,047 for charity in the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge

A group of colleagues from BHP Chartered Accountants scaled the heights to raise vital funds for good causes.

A team of 60 people from BHP has raised £20,047 for charities across the UK after they completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity trek began in Horton-in-Ribblesdale in the Yorkshire Dales, with the group tackling the 24.5-mile route incorporating 1,585m of ascent across the peaks of Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough.

A team of 60 people from BHP has raised £20,047 for charities across the UK after they completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge.

They returned back to the starting point in Horton-in-Ribblesdale.

A spokesman said: “All those who took part chose to either raise money for charities personal to them or to support BHP’s elected charity, Macmillan Cancer Support. The team set an ambitious target of £15,000 and they have managed to surpass that by some margin, raising an incredible total of £20,047.

James Houseman, Senior Manager at BHP and event project manager, said: “It was fantastic to see so many of the BHP team getting involved in our Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge. I am so proud of everyone who took part.

“The key word is challenge – this was a gruelling walk across hard terrain and not something to be taken lightly. Our team – both those who walked and those who were part of the support team – pulled together brilliantly on the day to raise money for many worthwhile causes across the country.

“It was a privilege to organise and to have raised more than £20,000 for so many different charities is an absolutely fantastic achievement. A huge well done to everyone who took part.”