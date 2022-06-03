New RNLI lifeboat station at Cleethorpes will speed up mobilisation of life-saving crews

Tolent has started work on a new facility for the RNLI in Cleethorpes. The new lifeboat station will replace the two existing facilities on Central Promenade. It will provide a two-storey building including an integrated boat hall and workshop, shop, changing rooms and office facilities.

The new shoreside location will provide a slipway on the beach itself, allowing an immediate launch of lifeboats from the boat hall into the water.

(l to r): Ben Sautter, Mick Fowler, Steven Randall from RNLI & Lee Duncan, Nigel Hatton, Andy Shaw, Tom Lamb, Stuart Crofts from Tolent.

A spokesman said: “Most importantly, the design eliminates the need for RNLI volunteers to bring the lifeboat from across the road, which is currently the practice, saving crucial time during a crisis.”

Andrew Shaw, Regional Manager of Tolent, said: “We are extremely proud to be working with the RNLI to ramp up the safety of civilians at the beach. This project is exciting and unique in many ways and we understand the responsibility that comes with it.”

"As a company, we are always striving for projects that make a difference in the community and the ongoing partnership with RNLI is a testimony to that.”

Steve Randall, Estates Engineer for the RNLI, said: “This new lifeboat station will be an asset to the resort of Cleethorpes, as well as enabling our volunteer crew to operate more effectively and safely, overall providing a better lifesaving service to the area. We’re delighted to be working with Tolent once again and look forward to seeing the results of the project.”