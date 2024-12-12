How employers can help grieving staff over challenging Christmas period: Jacqueline Gunn

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the workplace, where festivities often take centre stage, employees grieving may find themselves struggling to balance the weight of their emotions with the pressure to “fit the mood.”

This is where compassion truly matters.

Employers have the chance to create a space where grief is not ignored, where it is met with understanding, and where employees feel supported during this bittersweet time of year.

Jacqueline Gunn offers her expert insight

For someone grieving, the holiday season often sharpens their sense of loss. It’s not just about what’s missing - it’s about who’s missing.

The songs, the decorations, even the office Secret Santa can trigger memories of better times or of someone no longer there to share them.

In the workplace, this experience can feel isolating.

While colleagues laugh at festive jokes or swap gifts, a grieving employee might feel out of place, struggling to participate while carrying the weight of their emotions. As employers and colleagues, recognising this invisible struggle is an act of empathy in itself.

Support doesn’t need to be complicated, but it does need to be intentional. Start by offering flexibility. Ask employees how they’re feeling about the season and what they need to navigate it.

Some might want to avoid the holiday party altogether, while others might welcome the distraction of work or camaraderie.

Making participation optional is key. No one should feel pressured to take part in celebrations that may be painful. At the same time, be mindful of how festivities are communicated.

Consider phasing invitations with care: “we’d love to see you there if you feel up to it” sends a much kinder message than “everyone’s expected to go”.

Sometimes, the smallest acts of kindness are the most meaningful. A quiet check-in, a handwritten note or simply acknowledging the absence of someone significant can make a grieving employee feel seen.

You might say, “I know this time of year can be hard. If there’s anything we can do to make things easier, let me know.” These words cost nothing but mean everything.

Creating spaces for remembrance can also be powerful. This could be as simple as a shared memory board or a moment during a meeting to reflect on the year and those no longer with us.

It’s not about making grief the centre of attention but about showing that it’s okay to carry into the room.

Ultimately, navigating Christmas in the workplace comes down to humanity. Recognise that everyone carries something unseen.

Lead with kindness, listen without judgement and offer room for people to show up exactly as they are.

Remember Christmas may not be a time of celebration for everyone, for some it’s also a time of quiet survival.

By meeting grief with compassion, workplaces can become a place of solace, a space where no one feels alone.​​​​​​​