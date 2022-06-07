How Leeds-based Brandon Medical developed a ‘black box’ for operating theatres

The Leeds-based company said domestic revenues rose by 10 per cent to £7.4 million during 2021 while lockdowns were still in place overseas. It has increased UK sales by 60 per cent since 2019.

Brandon Medical developed the Intelligent Theatre Control Panel (iTCP), a device that connects with operating theatre equipment and communicates with hospital building management systems. The company last month won a Queen’s Award for Innovation – its third Queen’s Award in 11 years – for the product, which launched in 2018.

The Intelligent Theatre Control Panel is manufactured in Leeds

A spokesman said: "The iTCP puts the company at the forefront of new Internet of Things technology to detect and react to changes in the operating theatre and surrounding environment to help improve surgical outcomes.

Brandon Medical has exported the control panels to hospitals across the Middle East, Africa and India, helping to grow its international business to £4.1m in 2020 before market lockdowns.

Last year, the company focused on growing its domestic business by partnering with a growing number of UK hospitals including the NHS Golden Jubilee in Scotland and its state-of-the art eye treatment centre.

A spokesman said: "The growth of minimally invasive surgery means modern operating theatres have a proliferation of multi-media screens, connected devices and data sources. The iTCP provides an easy-to-use touch-screen interface to help clinicians avoid ‘technology overload’ in surgical procedures.

"The panel gathers data about the patient and environment inside and outside the theatre and can spot issues which could affect the patient. It is similar to a black box in aviation, which records performance and conditions during flight, and enables hospitals to monitor and maintain life-saving equipment."

Brandon Medical designed the panel to connect with new and emerging technologies in clinical equipment and building automation. It can be upgraded and updated remotely, reducing the need for unnecessary travel, helping healthcare systems across the world and in the UK to meet net-zero decarbonisation targets.

Graeme Hall, Executive Chairman of Brandon Medical, said: “We are proud to be flying the flag for British engineering to help hospitals across the world deliver better surgical outcomes for their patients. We are especially proud to be supplying our world-leading control panel technology to UK hospitals in support of the NHS.

“With the lifting of Covid restrictions across the world and planned investment in new hospitals in the UK, we are investing for continued growth in our domestic and international markets. With our culture of innovation, Brandon Medical is perfectly placed to support the smart redesign of healthcare systems to improve patient care.”