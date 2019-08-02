How Nexus in Leeds is supporting the launch of a Silicon Valley start-up accelerator

The world’s largest pre-seed business accelerator, The Founder Institute (FI), is set to open a Yorkshire chapter for its global community of start-ups

The move is being supported by Founder Institute Yorkshire Chapter Director, Chelsea Boothroyd, who is also the engagement manager at Nexus, the new innovation hub at the University of Leeds.

Based inside a new £40m building on the university campus, Nexus includes office and lab space, along with meeting and events facilities.

A spokesman said: “Building on her extensive experience of working with start-ups on their journey from idea to product delivery, through her previous role with J.P. Morgan’s Fintech team, and her current position with Nexus, Chelsea will be supporting participants by helping them to translate business ideas into scalable businesses.”

The Silicon Valley-based business growth specialist, which operates in more than 80 countries and 120 cities, will run its 14-week training, mentoring and networking programme at Nexus. Designed to help entrepreneurs at “pre-seed” level, the programme will give advice and support on a wide range of business considerations, including vision validation, branding, legal, product development, funding, recruitment and growth.

Phill White, FI Yorkshire Director said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Chelsea on this exciting programme and are delighted to be hosting it within the new Nexus hub, which is quickly becoming the go-to place for entrepreneurial activity in the region.

“Chelsea has tremendous links with the local ecosystem and a passion for supporting businesses and we’re looking forward to working with her to help start-ups validate their ideas, build their teams, secure advisors, scale their business and raise vital funding.”

Ms Boothroyd added: “It’s incredibly exciting to be launching a Founder Institute chapter here in Yorkshire. It will give businesses in the region the opportunity to benefit from knowledge and networks from Silicon Valley and across the globe. The FI programme is the missing piece in the jigsaw of support on offer to entrepreneurs across our region.”

The Founder Institute supports the launch of some 350 start-ups every year across the world and has a global community of 3,500 businesses.

The Nexus FI programme runs from October to February and entrepreneurs and businesses who want to find out more can contact Chelsea on chelsea.hardy@fichapter.com