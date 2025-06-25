How Sheffield is establishing itself as the start-up capital of Britain

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s something happening among businesses in Sheffield. The South Yorkshire: Investment & Innovation in an Emerging Tech Ecosystem report published by South Yorkshire Combined Mayoral Authority (SYMCA) last year showed record levels of home-grown startup activity in the tech sector in 2023 with 617 startups formed.

That’s an increase of a fifth on 2022 and while there are around 5,000 tech companies in South Yorkshire today – Sheffield is its crucible.

Investment in tech companies based in South Yorkshire has been more resilient than elsewhere in the UK. Data from analysts Beauhurst show tech startups there secured funding totalling £209m between 2019 and 2023.

Although tech investment in South Yorkshire declined by 38 per cent between 2022 and 2023, this was a less profound decline than the 54 per cent reduction in overall UK tech funding reported by Atomico last year.

The annual Yorkshire Tech Climbers event – based on an annual list that showcases product-led technology businesses – was held in Sheffield last year, the first time outside of Leeds. Among many factors for the growth has been the number of spin-outs from the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University. The emergence of the Northern Gritstone fund has also encouraged more research to be commercialised and not left in the labs.

The University of Sheffield has become a crucial breeding ground for entrepreneurs, producing more than 50 direct spin-outs and almost 700 startup founders since 1990.

The university was placed fifth in the country in 2024 for equity deals completed by a university spin-out portfolio, according to a report by data provider Dealroom and TECH SY, a project to scale-up the South Yorkshire tech and digital economy on behalf of the SYMCA.

Both universities are partners to the Sheffield Innovation Spine project along with Sheffield City Council and the Sheffield Technology Parks business space provider.

The idea is to meet a significant demand for space and avoid a situation of promising knowledge-led startups and scale-ups leaving the city.

Charlotte Thompson was recruited last October from development consultancy Arup to be the Innovation Spine’s first project director.

She says: “The Sheffield Innovation Spine is integrated into the city’s existing urban fabric, which includes homes, culture, retail, food and drink and public realm, making Sheffield a city where people want to live, work, and play.”

A notable trend identified by SYMCA’s research was that South Yorkshire witnessed its highest ever rate of relocations in 2023, with nearly 30 per cent of registered tech businesses migrating from other tech hubs across the UK.

Thompson and colleagues have spent the last six months working with companies to understand what they need in the next three years. With that, they assess wider UK and global trends, applying how that might fit with Sheffield.

“We have a really good understanding of the makeup of businesses in Sheffield, the different sectors and technology strengths and we’re seeing those combined strengths in advanced manufacturing, materials, health and wellbeing including life sciences, and of course digital and creative.”

The spine runs from the University of Sheffield’s main campus to Tenter Street, West Bar Square, Riverside, Castlegate, the Sheffield Digital Campus through to Sheffield Hallam University’s City Campus and Sheffield Station.

It already has businesses locating and scaling in the spine.

One company starting to make its mark in Sheffield is Bettering Our Worlds (BOW).

It span out of the University of Sheffield’s school of computer science in 2020 and has developed a software platform for robotics.

Its Surrey-based chief executive Nick Thompson says of Sheffield: “I think it’s a great place to be. The connection to the university and academics is very important. There’s a lot going on with Sheffield Hallam University as well because they’ve got a robot lab. While the UK isn’t generally leading on robotics, I would say Sheffield is, and it’s probably the best place for the robotics team to be.

“We find the skills needed to do robotics programming are transferable between areas like game development and robotics, because there’s a lot of 3D spatial mathematics going on in robotics, which has parallels in the gaming world. Then there’s the AMRC “The University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre).”

He added: “We’re an expensive company to run, because we’ve got very highly skilled, talented engineers with, in many cases, lots of years of experience. So people and premises cost is a consideration. Office space is definitely cheaper in Sheffield than it is, let’s say in Surrey and, without question, London.”

David Dixon is co-founder of Attercliffe-based Future Greens which enables manufacturers to turn their waste into renewable energy on-site. Its sweet spot is medium-sized breweries, though the long-term vision is to serve the big food manufacturers who produce up to 80 per cent of Britain’s food.

Future Greens has angel investors from London and it raised £500,000 from a Cambridge-based fund. It launched in the city because its co-founders met at Sheffield University.

Dixon adds: “There are two academics specifically that we’ve been working with for a while that are experts in anaerobic digestion and biochemistry and we can bounce ideas around with them. We will one day be looking for slightly more senior engineering staff. One advantage of Sheffield has been that there’s a lot of cheap warehouse space.”