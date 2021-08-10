How the famous Masham-based Black Sheep Brewery has come a step closer to producing beer using renewable energy

(left to right) Warrens Group’s Kevin Quigley with Black Sheep Brewery’s Head Brewer, Dan Scott-Paul

The agreement will support the Masham-based brewery by generating a new income stream from the by-products of its brewing process.

Items like spent grains, hops and yeast will be bought and collected by Warrens Group, as well as food waste from Black Sheep’s visitor centre restaurant, for use in its production of biogas and to also fuel its fleet of gas-powered vehicles.

Newton Aycliffe-based Warrens Group is one of the first food waste recycling companies in the UK to power its HGV waste collection vehicles with biogas converted directly from its own customers.

The company is a pioneer of food waste recycling, which generate more than 100 million kWh of clean, green, energy every year through its eight UK sites.

It uses a process of anaerobic digestion at its facility in County Durham to produce gas, which is then used as fuel, either for grid resources such as heat and electricity generation, or as biofuels for vehicles.

It will support the brewery’s ambition to use 100% renewable energy in the production of its range of beers and lager.

Dan Scott-Paul, head brewer at Black Sheep Brewery, said: “We’re really proud to enter into this new partnership with Warrens, which will make us a more sustainable brewery both financially and environmentally.

“Demonstrating that 100 percent of our brewing by-products will support renewable energy generation is an important part of our contribution to an environmentally conscious food and drink industry.

“It also puts us on the road to our ambition of brewing using only renewable energy, some of which will be generated by the waste products we provide.”