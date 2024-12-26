How Yorkshire businesses are leading the way with sustainable practices

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ACS Stainless Steel Fixings is a leading UK designer and manufacturer of structural building components including masonry support, brick-slip systems, wall ties and cavity trays.

Its facility at Cross Green, Leeds, has an A-rated Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) with more than 1000 rooftop solar panels capable of producing almost 1 Megawatt of electricity per day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also has auto-dimming LED lighting and a maximum level of insulation has been installed throughout the factory, meaning it doesn’t need to heat its space, even in freezing temperatures. It also switched to a fully electric mechanical handling fleet.

Tristine Hargreaves (left), executive director of the NBF, with Amy Wheeler, managing director of Kelcol. Picture by Roger Moody / SD Photos

Manufacturing businesses have the potential to lead in setting and exceeding sustainable standards, its sustainability manager Alex Beever explains.

“Our sector can make a significant impact by producing sustainable products and ensuring our operations are responsible. However, we passionately believe the metrics need to change.

“One key shift we’re making is moving away from being carbon neutral. While offsetting is popular, it sends the wrong message that offsetting is more important than permanent carbon reduction. Instead, we’re focusing on long-term solutions to reduce our carbon footprint year-on-year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ACS has Science Based Targets to demonstrate its commitment. It also maintains ISO14001 certification and a zero percent waste-to-landfill record from operations.

But manufacturers have to remain agile and open to change in global pressures and legislative shifts, Beever says. “Businesses like ours can advocate for future regulations, such as Labour’s GB Energy rollout and the promotion of clean energy consumption. We need to focus on real initiatives that bring substantial change rather than relying solely on carbon offsetting.”

Sustainability also involves social responsibility. ACS is heavily involved in its community, supporting causes like Kevin Sinfield’s Motor Neurone Disease fundraising. It also collaborates with local colleges and schools to make manufacturing careers accessible.

Schneider Electric is a giant in international manufacturing with 168,000 staff operating in more than 100 countries. Its expertise is in electrification, automation and digitisation to smart industries, buildings and infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has invested £42m in a new manufacturing facility making low-voltage switchgears in Scarborough, creating 200 jobs and tripling the size of an existing facility in the town.

The business wants the factory to be a blueprint for sustainable design and operations in manufacturing. It will use modern technology to reduce energy waste and maximise the use of renewable energy. It is expected to be net zero in Scope 1 and 2 emissions when it opens in early 2025

David Hall, Schneider’s Leeds-based UK and Ireland vice president for power systems says: “The products Schneider makes are all geared to help customers so of course it makes sense that we have to ‘walk the talk’.”

All of the electrical load at the Scarborough facility will be powered by renewable energy. The 178,000sq ft building is highly insulated, has 30 percent rooftop solar panel coverage and air source heat pumps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Electric is the fastest way to decarbonise because you can buy renewable power and provide electrical equipment with renewable power, “ Hall says. “What is harder in industrials, is to electrify processes. At our current site, there’s a big gas oven because the only way to achieve a 25-year paint finish is through a gas oven. So we have invested in a leading technology oven with 900 kilowatts of electric elements so we can electrify the paint process.

“And in our medium voltage switchgear we have a gas called Sulphur Hexafluoride (SF6) which has a high global warming potential; around 23,500 times higher than CO2. But it’s really good at quenching the arc in switchgear. So, at the end of that life we can recycle that gas and we offer that ability as a service to customers too.”

At a very different scale to Schneider, Mirfield-based bed manufacturer Kelcol has just 30 employees but has been winning national business awards, including one recognising the business’s sustainability initiatives.

Kelcol strengthened its sustainability initiatives after joining the National Bed Federation (NBF) in 2023. With its commitment to setting the standard by driving ethics, transparency and responsibility within the UK bed industry, the trade body actively encourages and supports members to move towards a sustainable future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelcol has implemented a number of measures including installing LED lighting across the factory and introducing an energy-efficient heating system as well as reducing waste as much as possible by using recycling programmes and sustainable packaging solutions.

Managing director Amy Wheeler says: “We do a very small proportion of private sales but we offer to take the old bed away. Any foam offcuts get bailed and go back to our suppliers. So we're not just throwing it in our skip. We get the majority of our fillings from John Cottons locally so by doing that, you're reducing carbon footprint. The majority of our suppliers are very local.

“We bail plastics and cardboard and those go to a local recycling company in Dewsbury. The majority of our pallets will go back to the supplier. But instead of just chopping the others up and throwing them in the skip, we send them to nursing homes which like to do little projects with them.”

Seeking feedback and getting ideas from customers is crucial for Wheeler while sustainability is embedded in the business by involving all staff in the award wins. Kelcol is using a lot more natural plant-based ones now. “I do think that there is a lack of knowledge about what is in beds. We use a lot of lambswool, cashmere, horsehair and now we are moving on to hemp, flax and bamboo and we have reduced chemicals going into products.There are chemicals with polyester.”