How you can apply to work at new Tong Garden Centre and current vacancies

Tong Garden Centre, in Tong Village, Bradford, is not only a haven for plant lovers, but also has a homeware section, lifestyle and gift section and a food hall, as well as two restaurants and the Grass Hoppers soft indoor play area for children.

Last year, the business was given the go-ahead to build a £14million second site in south Leeds.

Construction has been ongoing to build a brand new garden centre and soft play area at the former Acanthus Golf Club off Thorpe Lane in Tingley.

Pictured is Joe Appleyard, plant supervisor, in May 2020. He waters the argyranthemums at Tong Garden Centre. Picture Tony Johnson.

Plans for the Tingley site include a large garden centre with a 1000m2 plant canopy and 2000m2 of outdoor sales space, a 400-seater restaurant, a Grass Hoppers indoor and outdoor play and a Hearty’s Food Hall.

The existing golf centre building will be the hub for Mission Out, an adventure play area set in five acres for 6 to 14 year olds.

It includes things like high ropes, assault courses, giant swings, adventure golf and lake rafting.

It is set for a summer 2022 opening.

Yesterday (Wednesday 25), the garden centre also announced plans for a further site near Wetherby - however, that is still subject to planning permission.

The company is currently recruiting for staff at the original and new site.

. In a post, the Tong Garden Centre team said: "We're now recruiting for our brand new site Tingley!

"We're looking for great people to join our Tingley team in a number of exciting roles.

"So if you’re looking for somewhere you can learn quickly, make a meaningful impact in a fast-paced business and grow your career, then this is a great opportunity for you.

"We currently have a number of vacancies at Tingley and Tong so we'd love to hear from you."

To view the jobs and apply visit the Tong Garden Centre's career section of the website.

The hiring process is; application, review, phone interview, and an in-person interview.

Here are the current vacancies:

Vacancies in Tingley:

Assistant (Mission Out) Part Time

Groundsperson Mission Out Full Time

Manager (Catering) Tingley Blooms Kitchen FOH Full Time

Manager (Giftware, House Plants & Christmas) Giftware & House Plants Full Time

Manager (Hearty's) Hearty's Deli Full Time

Manager (Leisure, Garden Sundries & Christmas) Leisure Full Time

Manager (Outdoor Plants & Christmas) Plants Full Time

Supervisor (Garden Sundries & Christmas)Garden Sundries Full Time

Supervisor (Giftware, House Plants & Christmas)Giftware & House Plants Full Time

Supervisor (Leisure & Christmas) Leisure Full Time

Supervisor (Mission Out Retail & Catering) Mission Out Full Time

Supervisor (Mission Out) Mission Out Full Time

Supervisor (Plants & Christmas) Plants Full Time

Supervisor (Tills & Customer Services) Tills & Customer Services Full Time

Vacancies at the original Tong site:

Assistant (Baker) Hearty's Bakery Full Time

Assistant (Customer Service and Tills) Tills & Customer Services Part Time

Catering Supervisor Blooms Kitchen FOH Full Time

Catering Supervisor (Grasshoppers) Grass Hoppers Entry Full Time

Cleaner Assistant Grass Hoppers Entry Part Time

Grass Hoppers Catering Assistant Grass Hoppers Entry Part Time

Joinery Assistant Utilities Part Time

Kitchen Assistant (30 Hours per week) Mezzanine BOH Part Time

Pets Assistant Pets Part Time