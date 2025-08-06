Howdens announces recruitment drive ahead of peak renovation season

Howdens, the UK’s number one trade kitchen supplier, is currently recruiting for Kitchen Sales Designers across the UK and Ireland. The company, which employs around 11,600 people across its business is recruiting ahead of the busy autumn season, with 200 depot roles in total, including 80 Kitchen Sales Designer roles.

The Kitchen Sales Designer roles are based across Howdens’ 850 depots in UK and the Republic of Ireland. The job involves working closely with tradespeople to support homeowner customers to visualise their new design-led kitchen, as well as building longstanding relationships with local tradespeople.

The job suits those who are passionate about sales and design to help realise homeowners’ needs and vision. Key responsibilities involve interacting with customers to create detailed kitchen plans, meeting with trade customers, as well as conducting home surveys, planning and design. The role also involves managing projects from design to completion, understanding building regulations to ensure designs are compliant, and working collaboratively within the wider depot team.

Lauri Giambrone, Director of HR – Trade at Howdens says; “At Howdens, our Designers do more than sell kitchens – they build lasting relationships working hand in hand with tradespeople every day to make their customers’ kitchen and bedroom dreams into a reality. Being a great Kitchen Sales Designer is about creativity, customer relationships and sales, making it an exciting and rewarding career choice.

Howdens is seeking Kitchen Sales Designers.

“Howdens’ culture is built on strong values of trust, support, and entrepreneurial spirit, with an ethos of making business worthwhile for everyone involved – from customers and people to suppliers and local communities. A career with Howdens offers a collaborative and inclusive environment where people are encouraged to take initiative and grow, and in return, they are offered excellent rewards and recognition for outstanding performance. Howdens is not just a place to work, but a place to thrive.”

Howdens offers a wide range of kitchen and bedrooms, from best on budget to premium timber kitchens with 24 paint-to-order options, along with joinery, doors, and flooring. Kitchens feature rigid cabinets and are manufactured in their factories, backed by a 25-year cabinet guarantee. All products are available from stock at over 850 depots across the UK and Republic of Ireland, ensuring availability when needed. Howdens is also the exclusive supplier of Lamona appliances, Oake & Gray flooring, and Fuller & Forge ironmongery, providing a complete solution for any project.

Homeowners can get started by booking a free design appointment online, and local depots can help in finding a tradesperson if needed.