Hull-headquartered Sypro enters collaborative agreement to manage Peru NEC contracts

A new collaborative agreement has been announced between NEC and contract management software specialist Sypro for the effective management of NEC contracts for projects in Peru.

Supporting the adoption of NEC contracts in Peru, Sypro’s contract management system will be adopted to manage the contracts and provide all-important protection for relevant projects.

The agreement is being announced following the NEC’s official launch of its suite of contracts in Spanish, which was unveiled at an event in Peru this month. Having been a drafter of NEC contracts and co-author of NEC3/4 Practical Solutions, Sypro’s technical director Dr Stuart Kings was in attendance at the Spanish translation launch at the British Embassy in Peru – also being in the country to support NEC with training delivery for contractors and consultants on the NEC suite.

He said: “This collaboration between Sypro and NEC is going to play an important role in the adoption of NEC contracts in Peru, making sure that best practice and full compliance is met at all times.

Dr Stuart Kings, technical director at Sypro

“Effective processes and real, proper collaboration across teams is always at the core of this best practice – which completely encapsulates what NEC contracts stand for. When developed with these values in mind, contract management software provides not just the compliance to contract documentation needed, but also critical protection for projects and teams against unnecessary delays and other avoidable issues that can lead to disputes.

“This keeps things moving with minimised administrative burden, fully informed teams and total transparency for all stakeholders, and, in turn, keeps focus on delivering the projects. Sypro’s software will work hand-in-glove with the NEC on the adoption of its contracts to deliver on the huge opportunity to level up collaboration across Peru’s built environment sector.”

Sypro’s software has the capability to manage different forms of construction contracts – including NEC, JCT and bespoke contracts – and is used internationally to manage billions of pounds of project contract value across sectors including energy and healthcare.

Rekha Thawrani, head of NEC, said: “The NEC Contract suite was designed to empower collaboration and foster long lasting relationships, so seeing Peru continue to establish itself as centre of excellence in NEC expertise is a great achievement.

Sypro was in attendance as the NEC contract suite was officially launched in Spanish

“To further this success, we’re pleased to be working with Sypro, reinforcing our belief that best practice contract management is a key factor to the success of any infrastructure project.”