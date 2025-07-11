Hull trains supports Doncaster Pride organiser as she marks her final year

Popular open access operator Hull Trains is paying tribute to the work of the outgoing Chair of Doncaster Pride, Jenny Dewsnap, as she prepares to welcome thousands of people from across Yorkshire to her final ever Pride event, after more than 19 years supporting the initiative.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jen’s personal story is particularly inspiring, she felt that she wanted to get involved and make a difference after facing challenges growing up with her own sexuality. Her aim is to ensure that everyone feels accepted for who they are.

Jenny’s story of her passion for Pride was captured as she travelled with Hull Trains to visit UK Pride in Portsmouth. The operator supported Jenny and some of the wider Doncaster Pride team with facilitated travel and recorded a short video with her during the journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, which is being held in the city on Saturday 9th August 2025, is a key date in the city’s calendar. It aims to create a feeling of acceptance and belonging to anyone who attends. Organisers actively encourage everyone to come along and just be themselves.

Jenny Dewsnap (second left) and her fellow team members travelling with Hull Trains.

Stuart Jones, Managing Director at Hull Trains, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting Doncaster Pride once again this year and to be marking the significant contribution that Jenny has given to the event over the years.

“At Hull Trains, we’re proud to be an active part of the communities on our route. In addition to our support for Doncaster Pride, we’re also partnering with the hugely successful Pride in Hull and Kelham Pride events in Sheffield this summer.

“We know that people travelling to and from these events regularly use our services and we’re thrilled to be an ongoing partner. Jenny herself has been an inspirational figure in the region for many years, so we were also delighted to support her and her colleagues in taking part in UK Pride.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenny Dewsnap, Chair of Doncaster Pride, said: “Last year was a huge year for us, it was our our 18th Doncaster Pride and we also were honoured to be selected as the UK Pride host city. It’s been an absolute honour to be involved for so long and it’s been so rewarding to make a difference and see attitudes change.

After 19 years supporting Doncaster Pride, Jenny Dewsnap is organising her final event this year, she celebrated her career during a journey with partner Hull Trains

“Hull Trains has been one of our long-term partners and a big supporter of Doncaster Pride. It was wonderful and really kind that they supported us recently on our journey. They’re really committed to us and the local communities. It was lovely to chat through some of my memories from over the years with the team and it certainly makes me feel slightly nostalgic about my time with Doncaster Pride, but equally it also builds the excitement for my final event this year.

“It was important for me to stay on and do one more Pride this year to ensure the momentum we built last year continues. Following this year’s event that will be the right time for me to pass on the mantle to a new team to take it forward. I’m sure they’ll have fresh ideas and may take it in a different direction and that’s exciting for everyone involved.”