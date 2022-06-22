Hundreds of jobs to be created at Marston Business Park near Wetherby

Marston Business Park is one of the largest industrial estates in North Yorkshire comprising over 190,000 sq. ft across 54 acres.

Planning consent has been approved for eight new units that will be built across two different plots.

Plot B will offer five units ranging from 3,000 sq. ft up to 6,000 sq. ft, whilst Plot C will offer three units ranging from 10,500 sq. ft to 46,500 sq. ft.

Construction will start in September with a practical completion date due for April 2023.

Marston Business Park was recently acquired by Columbia Threadneedle Investments, a leading global asset management group which is funding this new development.

The units are all available on a leasehold basis and are being marketed by Gent Visick (GV), whilst the estate and the construction is being managed by Workman and Partners.

It is located equidistant from Harrogate and York but has the feel of a rural location, despite its proximity to the two.

Paul Mack, director at GV, said: “It’s an exciting time to be involved in this next phase of Marston Business Park.

“The estate has such a rich history and is benefitting from Columbia Threadneedle’s vision which will elevate this highly popular estate into a modern logistics park.”