Hunt for hundreds of Sheffield business volunteers to help schoolchildren 'see it to be it' in social mobility campaign

Hundreds of business people are being sought in Sheffield to volunteer their time to speaking to local schoolchildren about their careers.

The See it, Be it Sheffield campaign is part of a broader Pride of Place initiative launched earlier this year involving a host of well-known local companies and public sector organisations. The campaign launched in June and is partnering with 25 secondary schools and local primary schools to improve careers education and social mobility.

Tim Roberts, chair of Pride of Place and CEO of Sheffield-based developer Henry Boot, told The Yorkshire Post it is hoped that hundreds of volunteers can be found to go into schools across the city.

He said: “What we are trying to do is get 1,200 business volunteers who will offer to provide school encounters.

The Pride of Place launch board. From L to R: Helen Simms (CEO Voluntary Action Sheffield), Baroness Jo Valentine (Place Director, Business in the Community (BITC)), David Schofield (Sustainability Director, Aviva), Carolynn McConnell (BITC), Janet Himan (Mott MacDonald), Greg Burke (Sheffield Hallam University), Kate Josephs (CEO, Sheffield City Council), Emma Latimer (Executive Director, South Yorkshire NHS Integrated Care Board), Olivier Tsemo (CEO, SADACCA) and Tim Roberts (Board Chair and CEO Henry Boot PLC).

"There will be some schools that have got good opportunities already and others where you don’t get such a good opportunity. If we can have a more level playing field that will be really good for the city and opportunity across the board.”

Statistics suggest that four or more ‘employer encounters’ where workers tell students about their careers can significantly improve the life choices and career chances for young people.

The Pride of Place scheme was established by the Business in the Community organisation and local partners in Sheffield include the city council, the Chamber of Commerce, its two universities and companies such as Aviva and Mott Macdonald, as well as Henry Boot.

Mr Roberts said board members are also currently working on a long-term strategy for boosting economic opportunities and tackling inequality in the city.

"It is a BITC-led initiative and they have done it in other cities like Coventry and Blackpool and it makes a difference. It is not another talking shop.”

Mr Roberts said it connects well with the ongoing transformation of Sheffield which has involved a £480m regeneration scheme called Heart of the City.

Henry Boot has moved to new city centre offices as part of the changes, while also being involved in the construction of Europe’s largest purpose-built food hall Cambridge Street Collective and a new eco-friendly office building called Elshaw House, as well as new flats called Kangaroo Works.

Other changes in the city centre have included the opening of a new public park and a new Radisson hotel.

Mr Roberts said the city is on the up.

"I live in Kelham Island and walk into work every day and I have got to say the walk is getting more and more pleasant as some of the developments, not least the Radisson and lots of public area works are completed. The city is bit by bit on the rise and things like the South Yorkshire investment zone has been good news,” he said. “I do feel Sheffield has got a bit of a spring in its step.”

Earlier this year, Henry Boot had a ‘brand refresh’ involving the changing of its logo and updating its core values to ‘Do the right thing’, ‘Put people first’ and ‘Be open to change’.

Mr Roberts said: "Henry Boot is a well-established high-quality business. We were listed on the Stock Market just after the First World War and shouldn’t Sheffield bve proud of that.

"We have been refreshing ourselves and making sure we are not only proud of our legacy but also we are absolutely modern, progressive and fit for the future. A brand is more than a logo. We have refreshed our logo but we have also refreshed our values as a business to make them simpler.

"What is important to us is that we keep on communicating with all our stakeholders that we are a responsible, high-quality business. If we can keep on doing that we can continue to have a very profitable and sustainable long-term business.”