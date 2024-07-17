Iceland Foods appoints Yorkshire law firm Gordons exclusively on all property matters
Gordons previously predominantly advised on Iceland’s store acquisitions but now has the overall property mandate to act on Iceland’s behalf.
Iceland Foods group chief executive, Tarsem Dhaliwal, said: “We rate Gordons highly. They understand our business and how we need to operate to enable continued success.
“Appointing them on an exclusive basis for our property work is a natural evolution of our relationship. It is also testimony to the commercial outlook of the firm which is most evident in my discussions with Gordons senior partner, Paul Ayre.”
Commenting on the announcement, Paul Ayre said: “We’re delighted with this appointment. Relationships and results are the foundations for successful client partnerships at Gordons and this has been the case from the outset with Tarsem and Iceland.”
Gordons has office in Leeds and Bradford and employs 170 people. The firm’s other retail sector clients include AO.com, B&M, Morrisons, Ocado Retail, Victorian Plumbing and Wren Kitchens.
