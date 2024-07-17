Iceland Foods appoints Yorkshire law firm Gordons exclusively on all property matters

Retail specialist law firm Gordons has been granted exclusivity by Iceland Foods to advise on all the British food retailer’s property matters.Founded in 1970 and with its head office in Deeside, Flintshire, Iceland has been a Gordons client since 2015. The retailer has more than 1,000 stores throughout the UK.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gordons previously predominantly advised on Iceland’s store acquisitions but now has the overall property mandate to act on Iceland’s behalf.

Iceland Foods group chief executive, Tarsem Dhaliwal, said: “We rate Gordons highly. They understand our business and how we need to operate to enable continued success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Appointing them on an exclusive basis for our property work is a natural evolution of our relationship. It is also testimony to the commercial outlook of the firm which is most evident in my discussions with Gordons senior partner, Paul Ayre.”

Exclusive - from left, Gordons' Paul Ayre and Iceland's Tarsem Dhaliwal

Commenting on the announcement, Paul Ayre said: “We’re delighted with this appointment. Relationships and results are the foundations for successful client partnerships at Gordons and this has been the case from the outset with Tarsem and Iceland.”