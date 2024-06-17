Immingham: £105m plan approved for 500 new homes on south bank of the Humber
The 57-acre development, which will be brought forward by regional housebuilder Beal Homes, will provide new two, three and four-bedroom homes for the town of Immingham.
Having secured planning permission from North East Lincolnshire Council, subject to conditions, the family-owned housebuilder is now accepting registrations for a forthcoming launch of the development, which will be called Highfields.
The announcement comes after plans were recommended for approval earlier this month.
Chris Murphy, land director of East Yorkshire-based Beal Homes, said: “We’re delighted to have gained planning approval so we can move forward to delivering these much-needed homes in North East Lincolnshire.
“We would like to thank the members of the Planning Committee who voted unanimously to approve the plans and were complimentary about the quality of the development as well as the amount of open space we have incorporated into it.
“This development is a major vote of confidence in the area which has a strong pent-up demand for new homes as well as potential for further growth, driven by major investment on the south bank of the Humber.”
Highfields will feature a range of property types from two-bedroom townhouses to three and four-bedroom homes.
The development, on a site off Stallingborough Road, will feature a total of 525 homes as as well as areas of public space including two children’s play areas.
The announcement of the development comes amid investment into the area from other blue chip businesses including Ørsted, Phillips 66, Centrica and Wren Kitchens.
Beal sales and marketing director, Sue Waudby, said: “We’re excited to be able to offer house hunters the opportunity to own a luxury new Beal home in this popular and up-and- coming area.
“We’re expecting demand to be extremely high, so we’re encouraging prospective homebuyers to register their interest now to ensure they are the first to know when these stunning homes are about to be launched.”
Beal Homes is also working in a joint venture with commercial developer Wykeland Group to deliver the £100m-plus regeneration of the Fruit Market urban village in Hull, in partnership with Hull City Council.
The plan, which has seen the area of the city branded as its cultural and creative quarter, will include a residential development of 109 mews-style homes around private courtyards.
The Urban Village also includes a number of buildings with business, arts and leisure uses.
Family-owned Beal Homes has been in operation for over 55 years, with chief executive Richard Beal representing the seventh generation of his family to have run the construction businesses. The firm employs around 160 staff in the region.
Beal Homes is also currently undertaking building work at Kirk Ella, Hessle, Welton, Beverley, Preston and Goole in East Yorkshire
