Inspectas announces support for British Deaf Association

Compliance specialists Inspectas has announced its support of the British Deaf Association for the next 12 months.

The 40-strong business is keen to introduce British Sign Language (BSL) training in a bid to help develop inclusive communication when visiting customers onsite. Its charity support includes an initial £1k donation alongside a pledge to hold fundraising events to further boost the company’s annual financial contributions.

Inspectas Accounts Manager Paula Candlish said: “Our Bradford College business apprentice Faye Oxley identified a need for members of our team to learn British Sign Language (BSL) to overcome possible communication barriers when out visiting customers on site.

“Faye’s commitment to this endeavour saw her liaising directly with the British Deaf Association and we’ve already begun the first stages of introducing BSL with information on signage around our headquarters and staff attending an introductory BSL session during Sign Language Week in March.”

Paula Candlish (right) and Faye Oxley (second left) finalise their corporate support at the British Sign Language Conference with BDA’s Prospects Research and Grants Writer Tyron Woolfe, Chair Robert Adam and Chief Executive Rebecca Mansell. Photo: Suzanne Watson Communications

Paula added: “When you consider that just £10 could pay for the costs of a Deaf child to participate in socialising session with other Deaf children, our £1k donation should make a significant difference to the charity and its aims.”

The British Deaf Association campaigns for equal rights and promotes equality for Deaf people by collaborating with its members and stakeholders to influence governments. It works to empower Deaf people and to improve access to general information and public services.

BDA Chief Executive Officer Rebecca Mansell said: “The British Deaf Association are very grateful for the donation received from Inspectas. It was only three years ago that our language, British Sign Language, became law, as a language of Great Britain and we are still campaigning for our sign language rights 135 years after sign language was banned in education. The support of businesses and organisations like Inspectas is so important – not only for awareness of our campaigning, but also in helping to fund the resources we bring to the families and individuals who need our support.”

Alongside the donation, Inspectas business apprentice Faye Oxley is also leading the team on a series of fundraising activities. Faye added: “I really am delighted that the need I identified has now led to us making a real difference to a charity which campaigns so tirelessly for the Deaf community and which actively encourages businesses like ours to learn BSL.

“I’m looking forward to championing the charity within Inspectas and to having the whole team onboard whether that’s learning BSL, baking, running or taking part in our upcoming mystery item sale to raise even more funds!”