'ISA rule change from Rachel Reeves could give British businesses a £16bn boost', says Yorkshire investment trust

Rockwood Strategic Plc, which is listed in Leeds and invests in a portfolio of smaller UK public companies, has made the call in its latest annual results, published earlier this week. It also said it is “very frustrated” at a current lack of action by the new Government to encourage more investment into the British stock market.

An investment manager’s report published as part of the results for the year to March 31, 2025, said a change in ISA rules could result in £16bn a year going into UK shares.

The report by fund manager Richard Staveley said: “We remain very frustrated that the new Government has not done more to stimulate investment flowing into the British stock market; a critical component of the country's ability to finance and scale our very best businesses.

Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves accompanied by London Stock Exchange Group chief executive officer David Schwimmer during a visit to the London Stock Exchange on September 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

"New issues were essentially non existent. Takeovers and companies leaving the market continued.

"However, whilst the small company dominated AIM remains under severe pressure, and clearly not helped by a reduction in the tax relief available, the actual performance of UK shares was good.

"In fact, better than good (above long-term averages). The FTSE 100 rose 12.9 per cent during the year.

“This compares to the S&P 500 up 7.6 per cent. If smaller British companies are to sustainably join their larger brethren in performance terms, active policy actions by government will be necessary.

"We reiterate our call for the tax relief afforded to ISAs be designated for UK listed shares only.

"A self-financing policy, we believe this could funnel over £16 billion a year into UK shares and we can bring life back to our historic market exchange, support growing UK businesses and stimulate its wide economic community.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said she wants to encourage a stronger culture of retail investing in this country. It has been reported the Government has been considering altering ISA rules so that only £4,000 of the current £20,000 annual tax-free limit could be held in cash savings in a move designed to encourage more investment in stocks and shares. It follows previous Conversative chancellor Jeremy Hunt proposing a ‘British ISA’ allowing for an additional £5,000 limit on ISAs which could go solely into UK stocks and shares.

Last month, Ms Reeves told the BBC: “I’m not going to reduce the limit of what people can put into an ISA but I do want people to get better returns on their savings, whether that’s in a pension or in their day-to-day savings.

“And at the moment, a lot of money is put into cash or bonds when it could be invested in equities, in stock markets and earn a better return for people.

“And so, one of the reasons why we’re looking at advice and guidance that financial firms can give to their customers is to make sure that people are making informed decisions about how to invest their money, whether that’s their pension savings, or their ISA savings.

“So those are things that we’re looking at, but I absolutely want to preserve that £20,000 tax-free investment that people can make every year.”

Rockwood said in its result that it has grown Net Asset Value [NAV] by 21 per cent to 248.79p/share, compared to a decline in the FTSE Aim All-Share of 8.2 per cent and a rise in the FTSE Small Cap (ex-ITs) of 3.4 per cent. It said over the past three years, NAV has increased by 54.5 per cent.

Mr Staveley said: "Undistracted by the noise of geo-political events, we continue to work hard at finding outstanding investment opportunities in the smallest of UK publicly listed equities.

"A concentrated portfolio, full of incredibly undervalued equities, is now in place, with identifiable catalysts across our investments to unlock, create or realise value for shareholders. We have delivered our target returns during a sustained challenging period for UK equities.

"We have high confidence that this will continue, given the upside we see in our new and maturing portfolio holdings; patience will be rewarded."

The trust’s main holdings include Leeds technology firm Filtronic, which has recently announced a strategic agreement and major contracts with Elon Musk’s SpaceX, as well as Bradford-based lender Vanquis Banking Group, which was formerly Provident Financial.

The trust also held a 3.2 per cent stake in National World, The Yorkshire Post’s parent company, which was recently delisted after being sold into private ownership in a £65m deal.

A Treasury spokesperson said: “This government is focused on making the UK the best place for businesses to invest and attracting the most innovative companies to start, scale and list here.

"To support this, we are creating pension megafunds to unlock more investment and boost people’s pension pots going further and faster to drive growth as part of our Plan for Change to put more money into people’s pockets."

The Chancellor is also due to set out her long-term vision in the forthcoming Financial Services Growth and Competitiveness Strategy.

Take part in ‘The Yorkshire ISA Experiment’

The Yorkshire Post is launching ‘The Yorkshire ISA Experiment’ next month to see if the returns from backing Yorkshire’s listed companies can beat the market average and cash savings over the course of a year.

This newspaper will establish a virtual portfolio on the London Stock Exchange website to track the collective performance of all 60 of Yorkshire’s listed companies.

Readers can also get involved by choosing up to 10 regional companies as ‘Yorkshire Champions’ which can also be tracked via a virtual portfolio over the course of a year.

The experiment will start in July and any entries should be submitted to [email protected] by June 26.