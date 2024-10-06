Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new multisensory showrooms at JCT600 Brooklands in Leeds have also added five new jobs, and bring the three marques together on one site for the first time anywhere in the UK.

JCT600’s automotive history at the Brooklands site on Ring Road, Lower Wortley dates back to 1999. Since then, it has been refurbished three times, but never fully redeveloped until now.

The idea for the multi-million pound project was conceived in 2018 when JCT600 added Rolls-Royce to its stable of luxury brands, but was delayed due to Covid. Work started on site in the summer of 2023 with the project being completed just over 12 months later.

Yorkshire automotive retailer JCT600 has made its largest single investment in a dealership site in its 78-year history to create new homes for three luxury car brands, Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce and Bentley.

The facility, which showcases a total of 40 luxury vehicles and supercars, has been carefully designed using the latest digital and AV technologies to provide customers with a full sensory and immersive experience. Marking a huge step forward in the use of large-format LED screens and surround sound, a theatre-like experience has been created which appeals to the senses, including changing images and sounds, and even featuring bespoke fragrances within some of the showrooms.

The dealerships also benefit from 18 service bays in total, including a state-of-the-art wheel alignment bay and a separate electric vehicle repair area.

John Tordoff, executive chairman of JCT600, said: “Our very first showroom built on Sticker Lane in Bradford in 1960 was called ‘Brooklands’ so the name means a lot to my family and the business.

“We’re incredibly proud to be the first company in the UK to bring these three iconic British brands together under one roof in what is a unique luxury vehicle destination. It’s yet another demonstration of our total commitment to the brands we represent, our loyal customers and to the Yorkshire region.”

The redevelopment focuses on making the building ultra-efficient in terms of energy usage, with improvements to its insulation, heating and cooling systems, and to the building energy management system.

Mark Taylor, property director at JCT600, added: “Taking four years from design concept to completion, this is one of the largest and most complex redevelopment projects we have undertaken. The challenge of creating a home worthy of three world-leading brands in a convenient location was no mean feat, but one we relished.

“From providing a stimulating sensory experience to delivering the most energy-efficient building possible, we have achieved what we set out to do and are excited to welcome customers to this fantastic new facility.”

The innovative Rolls-Royce showroom includes a multi-media curtain of ‘dancing’ kinetic lighting with 48 colour-changing pendants hanging over the feature car which make it appear to be driving.