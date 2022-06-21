The City Breaks programme offers a choice of nine leisure city destinations for summer 2023 from the airport, including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Budapest, Paris, Rome, Krakow, Prague, Verona and Pisa.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Customers and independent travel agents in Yorkshire have been telling us that people are looking ahead and booking a much-needed city break in the diary.

Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have today put their full city breaks programme on sale for summer 2023 from Leeds Bradford Airport.

"As such, we are seeing a lot of demand for city breaks for summer 2023 from Leeds Bradford Airport and have responded to that by putting an expanded City Breaks programme on sale for next summer from the base.