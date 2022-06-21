The City Breaks programme offers a choice of nine leisure city destinations for summer 2023 from the airport, including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Budapest, Paris, Rome, Krakow, Prague, Verona and Pisa.
Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Customers and independent travel agents in Yorkshire have been telling us that people are looking ahead and booking a much-needed city break in the diary.
"As such, we are seeing a lot of demand for city breaks for summer 2023 from Leeds Bradford Airport and have responded to that by putting an expanded City Breaks programme on sale for next summer from the base.
"As the UK’s largest operator of European city breaks, our selection of city breaks for summer 2023 from Leeds Bradford Airport offers fantastic choice and flexibility. We are anticipating a very successful summer, as the appeal of booking with a trusted company that customers can rely on is proving extremely important.”